Illinois Senate committee focuses on criminal sentencing reforms

Grant said gun enhancements and mandatory minimums add decades to a person’s charge, even if they were unarmed and did not commit the crime but were an associate to the person who committed a gun crime.

“These clients are all uniformly young, male and Black,” he said.

Grant and other witnesses, including some lawmakers, noted that Black Illinoisans make up roughly 15% of the population but are approximately 55% of the prison population.

Witnesses from the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association agreed with making drug sentencing more equitable. They also advocated for more government-provided resources to underserved communities in terms of education, housing, economic assistance and counseling to reduce crime. The group also said providing more resources to inmates such as work release and work study programs could assist in the rehabilitation effort.

The state’s attorneys, however, pushed back on calls to do away with mandatory minimums and truth-in-sentencing laws.

“What our concern is as prosecutors, is we are doing our jobs to protect the public from the wolves, not the sheep,” Justin Hood, president of the association, said during his testimony.