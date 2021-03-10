Illinois sets new seven-day mark for COVID vaccinations

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that an average of 95,369 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the past week. This includes the 104,777 doses of the vaccine that were administered in the past 24 hours, the fourth-highest total of daily vaccinations in the state since the inoculation drive began in December. Currently, the state has provided 3,567,927 doses of the vaccine, with 1,247,781 people having been fully vaccinated, nearly 10 percent of the population.