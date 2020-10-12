Illinois’ seven-day average of new coronavirus cases sets new high

The number of new cases reported over the past week has increased sharply, even as testing has remained relatively stable.

A week ago, the state’s seven-day average for new cases was 1,965. Monday’s number is up 35% from that, while the average number of daily tests increased only about 7% during the same period.

Despite the recent increases in new cases and the statewide positivity rate, the seven-day average for daily deaths is considerably lower now than it was in early May, when the state was averaging around 100 COVID-19-related deaths per day.

The seven-day average for daily fatalities was 28 on Monday, up from 27 a week earlier. But the average had been below 20 deaths per day from mid-July through mid-August and has since been on the rise.

While the state’s positivity rate has been increasing, it remains below the 5% threshold recommended by the World Health Organization. The WHO has recommended that governments consider reopening only when the positivity rate remains below 5% for 14 days.