Illinois State Fair: Sammy Hagar & The Circle to replace Staind, perform on opening night

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform on opening night of the Illinois State Fair.

The supergroup — which features Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony, along with drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson — replaces Staind, which was previously scheduled to perform Aug. 12, on the opening day of the fair. Last month, the rock band canceled its scheduled performance citing a scheduling conflict.

Hagar, who is known as "The Red Rocker," was the lead singer of Van Halen after a solo career that included his 1984 hit "I Can't Drive 55."

Formed in 2014, The Circle is his latest group. In addition to Van Halen, Hagar was previously part of the hard rock band Montrose and hard rock supergroup Chickenfoot.

The Circle's debut album, Space Between, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 Chart. Tickets for the band's State Fair performance go on sale May 22 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

While The Circle joins this year's grandstand lineup, country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini has canceled her state fair appearance. Ballerini was previously scheduled to perform with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Heart on Friday, Aug. 20.