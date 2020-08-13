Illinois State Fair won't open but you can still get the food

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois State Fair was supposed to kick off Thursday evening with the Twilight Parade.

Toby Keith and LL Cool were among the acts scheduled to bring down the house at the grandstand next week.

And food, fun and some election-year politicking were to be featured everywhere in between.

But the fairgrounds are hollow this year after Gov. JB Pritzker's decision in June to cancel the annual celebration, which was scheduled to run Aug. 13 to Aug. 23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivities in DuQoin have also been canceled. That fair would have been held Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

The state fair was previously canceled from 1942 to 1945 due to World War II, when the fairgrounds was used as a military supply depot. It was also canceled in 1862 due to the Civil War and was replaced in 1893 by the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

This summer will mark the first time the DuQuoin fair will be canceled since the state took over the grounds in 1986.

The fairs, which attracted more than 600,000 visitors combined in 2019, will return in August 2021.

Until then, those looking for a taste of the fair can still get it at two of the places that have permanent operations at the fairgrounds: Coliseum Corner, which will be open from 11 a.m. -- to 8 p.m. daily, and Vose's Korndogs. The latter will be open Thursday through Sunday this week and next, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0