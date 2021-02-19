Illinois State Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine site gets rave reviews

A certain national pizza chain has cornered the "30 minutes or less" slogan, but that's exactly how long Rhea Park said it took him to get the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Park and his friend Marilyn Danenberger both made the trip to Springfield from Loami.

Admittedly, Park said he had visions of having to wait, but he got a pleasant surprise.

"It went a lot better than expected," Park said. "We walked in, and they started us right through the process."

"Painless" was how Deb Selby of Athens explained the vaccine and the process itself.

For Selby, the longest part was the wait after getting the vaccine.

Selby had had a reaction to a flu shot "long, long ago," and because of that, officials put her in an isolated, socially distanced room to observe any potential repercussions.

"It was a well-oiled machine," Selby said, getting into her van. "They got you in quickly, safely. They had everything sanitized properly — I was watching. They did a great job with everything. Very professional. I have nothing negative to say whatsoever. All positive."