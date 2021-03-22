Illinois state government is getting $7.5 billion in COVID relief funds

SPRINGFIELD — For most Americans, the impact of the most recent federal COVID-19 relief package has come (or will soon come) in the form of a $1,400 stimulus check wired directly to personal bank accounts.

But for governors, mayors and budget officials, the most promising sign that help is on the way comes from the $350 billion set aside in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for state and local governments, which have seen their revenues decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Illinois, state government is expected to receive about $7.5 billion in direct aid and local governments about $5.5 billion.

Of the latter, counties will receive about $2.4 billion, larger cities about $2.4 billion and smaller municipalities about $681 million.

Illinois will also receive $275 million for vaccine distribution, $1.5 billion for additional COVID-19 tests and other needs of local public health departments and $5 billion for K-12 schools.

Governments are expected to receive half their allotment in the next 60 to 90 days. The second round of funding will not arrive until at least 12 months after the first distribution.

