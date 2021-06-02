Illinois state microbe designation would honor penicillin and Peoria

PEORIA — It's almost official: Penicillin plays not only in Peoria, but throughout Illinois.

On Monday, with just hours to spare, the General Assembly approved Penicillium rubens as the official state microbe. The legislation, which had languished for two years, now needs only the governor's signature to become law.

The designation would serve as a salute to Peoria and the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, more commonly known as the ag lab. There, in the 1940s, scientists — with the help of local residents — found a way to mass-produce penicillin, a key to the effort in World War II, especially D-Day. To this day, penicillin remains the most widely used antibiotic in the world.

Sen. Dave Koehler, the Peoria Democrat who sponsored the bill, said of the designation, "It is a real tribute to historical importance of the (ag lab) for all innovation that comes from the women and men scientists who have made contributions to our nation. Penicillin was a literal life saver for our soldiers in WWII. It is good that now all of Illinois recognizes that history."

Among Illinois' official symbols, Penicillium rubens would join the likes of popcorn (state snack food), square dance (state dance) and Tully monster (state fossil). It's unclear as to the number of such Illinois designations: The state's website mentions 13, but the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' website lists 21.

The idea to honor Penicillium rubens germinated at the ag lab in 2019 after physical science technician Gary Kuzniar heard a radio story about New Jersey adopting a state microbe. He soon ran into research chemist Neil Price, toting Petri dishes of the lab's original penicillin strain, and they got to talking about state microorganisms. That led to a Journal Star story that prompted Koehler to introduce the state-microbe legislation.

The hope was to get the designation approved by June 6 of that year, the 75th anniversary of D-Day. But a snafu was found in the details of the legislation, which misidentified the microbe as Penicillium chrysogenum rather than Penicillium rubens. So, the process got untracked until this spring, when everything fell into place toward the end of the legislative session. The bill passed at 8:10 p.m. Monday, not long before the lawmaking deadline.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office did not immediately return a Journal Star request for comment about the legislation. Kuzniar would like Peoria, perhaps even the ag lab, to be part of the process.

"Woo-hoo!" said an excited Kuzniar. "... We are going to contact the governor's office soon to see if he would sign the bill here in Peoria."

Price is hoping to throw some sort of celebration in Peoria.

"I'm super happy," Price said Tuesday. "It's taken awhile."

Price said the state-microbe designation shines a spotlight on Peoria, which he feels should do more to promote its penicillin role.

"It's a big deal," he said.

Agreeing is Cathie Neumiller, vice president for marketing at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which features a permanent penicillin exhibit. Though the museum has at times sold penicillin-related items, including Penicillium-shaped plush toys, she said further microbe marketing could include mugs, stickers and other merch.

"Now we can, with our friends at the ag lab, be the cheerleader for P. rubens as our Illinois microbe," she said. "... We need the street sign: P. Rubens Way."

—In 1928, British scientist Alexander Fleming made the initial discovery, essentially by accident. He was studying an infectious bacterium, which he left unattended in a Petri dish. He later found a blue-green mold (a spore of which had wafted through an open window) growing on the dish, with bacteria dead all around it. He identified the mold as Penicillium. But he was a lackluster communicator, so almost nobody heard about his discovery for a long time.

—In the late 1930s, an Oxford University team led by the Australian Howard Florey devised a method of mass-producing the drug, but yields were low. The Nazi bombings of England threatened to blow the lab to smithereens. Florey and his colleagues ingeniously hid penicillin spores in their clothing; thus, should they be captured by the Axis, the scientists later could re-culture the mold elsewhere.

—Florey could not find enough funding and materials in war-depleted Britain to mass-produce the drug, the success of which could help the Allies stem battlefield infections and win World War II. Florey and a key lab colleague, Norman Heatley, took a risky flight to America and managed to secure financial backing. But where to go to mass-produce the would-be wonder drug?

—They found the Penicillium promised land in Peoria, at what was then known as the Northern Regional Research Laboratory, which had been set up to find uses for agricultural byproducts. For Florey's team, Andrew Moyer, a lab microbiologist and expert in fermenting molds, found that a corn-milling byproduct — corn steep liquor — could be used to grow penicillin quickly. But where to find a strain of the mold that could hold up to the rigors of mass production? Thanks to public knowledge about the search for the right mold, an anonymous Peoria housewife (or perhaps more than one, thus together creating a legendary persona known as Moldy Mary) brought in an overripe cantaloupe from a local grocery store. It yielded the proper strain of Penicillium.

—The breakthrough came literally just in time. In June 1942, there wasn't enough penicillin in America to treat 10 patients. Thanks to Peoria, this nation was able to manufacture 2.3 million doses of the drug just in advance of the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944. Later, Florey and Ernst Chain, his lab co-director, were awarded the Nobel Prize, along with Fleming. Furthermore, emboldened by the penicillin success story, companies vied with each other to find other wonder drugs.

