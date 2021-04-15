Illinois State Police director supports legislation to deal with gun owners' FOID backlog

The bill also seems to have support from Republicans who normally oppose the concept of FOID cards.

"If it's a voluntary fingerprinting, I have no issue with that. The complaint I would have is even the people who do concealed carry right now have the option of doing voluntary fingerprinting and it's supposed to speed up the process. And that is not always happening," said state Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro.

Bryant supports getting rid of FOID cards, however, she said she would support this bill in its current form.

The bill does have opposition from those trying to prevent gun violence.

Kathleen Sances, President of Gun Violence Prevention PAC, said the proposal is a "gun lobby-backed bill (that) guts real universal background checks in exchange for nothing."

Sances wants to see more done to close loopholes and wants fingerprinting for gun buyers to be required instead of optional.

"Fingerprints as part of FOID applications would have prevented the Aurora, IL shooting because the shooter's criminal history was not accurately verified when he applied for and received his FOID card. He was then able to buy and keep illegal guns," according to the Gun Violence Prevention PAC.