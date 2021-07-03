 Skip to main content
Illinois State Police: Man drove wrong way on I-55 before head-on collision Saturday

LITCHFIELD — Two were injured after a Springfield man apparently drove the wrong way on Interstate 55 and collided with another vehicle early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Remington Montgomery, 37, was southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate north of Litchfield in Montgomery County at 2:05 a.m. when his 2020 Nissan pickup collided with a 2019 Kenworth semi-trailer which was driving the appropriate direction, according to an Illinois State Police report.

Roger Rosser, 56, Rockford, was driving the semi-trailer and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries, according to the report. Montgomery was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Montgomery was preliminarily charged with counts relating to driving under the influence, speeding, driving without insurance and driving the wrong way on an interstate, according to the report.

