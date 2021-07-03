Illinois State Police: Man drove wrong way on I-55 before head-on collision Saturday

LITCHFIELD — Two were injured after a Springfield man apparently drove the wrong way on Interstate 55 and collided with another vehicle early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Remington Montgomery, 37, was southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate north of Litchfield in Montgomery County at 2:05 a.m. when his 2020 Nissan pickup collided with a 2019 Kenworth semi-trailer which was driving the appropriate direction, according to an Illinois State Police report.
Roger Rosser, 56, Rockford, was driving the semi-trailer and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threating injuries, according to the report. Montgomery was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
Montgomery was preliminarily charged with counts relating to driving under the influence, speeding, driving without insurance and driving the wrong way on an interstate, according to the report.
10 best hikes in Central Illinois
ParkLands Foundation’s Merwin Preserve
The Merwin Preserve, the gem in the ParkLands Foundation’s system of preserves, offers highlights in all seasons. It’s best known for its stunning display of bluebells in spring along the Mackinaw River bottomlands. The prairie area really comes to life in the summer through early fall. Autumn brings beautiful fall colors in the woods. A winter hike lets you see the contours of the land with the leaves off the trees and plenty of animal tracks if there is snow on the ground. The west gate is on North 1925 East Road, north of PJ Keller Highway.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
McLean County Comlara Park
Comlara Park has numerous hiking trails to explore and includes woods, prairie and wetlands – not to mention Evergreen Lake and Six Mile Creek. The latter can be viewed along the Shady Hollow Nature Trail on the south end of the park, located on County Road 2300 North, just east of County Road 1300 East. The park, including the lake, offers excellent bird watching, especially during migration.
Lenore Sobota
Clinton Lake State Recreation Area
If you are looking for a workout, try the North Fork Trail at Clinton Lake. The 9.3 mile loop goes up and down and in and out of some steep gullies. You will find woodland flowers in the spring and summer prairie flowers in some of the openings. Fall colors are nice, too, as are the views of the lake. Start at the North Fork boat ramp. From Illinois 54, take Birkbeck Road North. Shortly after it curves east, turn on to Northfork Road.
STEVE SMEDLEY, THE PANTAGRAPH
Weldon Springs State Park
Often overshadowed by Clinton Lake, its “big brother” to the north, Weldon Springs has a lot to offer in a more compact, intimate setting. Take Illinois 10 out of Clinton and follow the signs for the park, which is less than 3 miles from the Route 10-54 split. There are several trails from which to choose. The 2-mile Lakeside Interpretive Trail circles the lake, taking you through the woods, up and down hills, over bridges and across the dam.
Lenore Sobota
Sand Ridge State Forest
For something completely different, check out the Green Trail, west of Cactus Drive on Pine Valley Drive, at Sand Ridge State Forest. Watch your step or you might step on a cactus. You read that right, the sandy soil supports abundant prickly pe ar cactus, which bloom in June and early July. The forest is in Mason County, north of U.S. 136 near Manito.
LENORE SOBOTA, The Pantagraph
Humiston Woods
You are never very far from water in Pontiac’s Humiston Woods, which includes the Vermilion River and Wolf Creek plus a fishing pond near the entrance on Livingston County Road 2100 North, between 1100 East Road and 1200 East Road. Aside from a few steep sections near the creek and river, the trails are mostly gently rolling. Take time to sit on a bench on the bluff and watch the river flow by.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Forest Park Nature Center
Choose your trails wisely for a gentle trek through the woods and prairie or a heart-p umping hike up surprisingly steep trails at Forest Park Nature Center, part of the Peoria Park District. Don’t worry if you choose poorly – there are plenty of benches to take a break, catch your breath and listen to the sounds around you. The 540-acre park and preserve is located at 5809 N. Forest Park Drive in Peoria Heights.
LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Wildlife Prairie Park
More than just a place that displays animals that have been or are native to Illinois, Wildlife Prairie Park also has more than 20 miles of hiking trails. The Perimeter Loop covers 5 miles and takes hikers past Kickapoo Creek, Beaver Lake and Deep Lake. The park is located at 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City. There is an admission charge.
Lenore Sobota
Sugar Grove Nature Center and Funks Grove
Trails at Sugar Grove Nature Center and Funks Grove lead through a maple forest that positively glows gold in autumn. Sit in the corn crib and look out over the prairie or watch hummingbirds come to feeders. Don’t miss the Chapel of the Templed Trees located near Funks Grove Church. Bring your children or grandchildren to Imagination Grove and let your own imagination soar.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
