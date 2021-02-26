 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State Police say driver dies when when car sails off St. Louis bridge
0 comments
topical

Illinois State Police say driver dies when when car sails off St. Louis bridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A driver has died in a dramatic crash that saw his car sail over the side of a St. Louis bridge ramp and land upside down on train tracks below, police said.

When does daylight saving time begin in Illinois? Not long from now, actually

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday on an approach ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge on the Illinois side, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The car was traveling north and merging onto Interstate 64 westbound when it hit a concrete barrier on the right side, flipped over the wall and plunged about 50 feet to the ground, Illinois State Police said.

An officer who was first on the scene of the crash found the driver and only occupant of the car dead inside the wreckage. His name has not been released.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Breaking news. Community news. Support local journalism.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News