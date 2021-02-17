Illinois State Police trooper injured while assisting motorist; Pritzker urges caution

BELLEVILLE — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured when he was involved in a two-car accident early Tuesday on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County.

The officer's name was not released. Though his injuries are not life threatening, the incident underscores the importance of Move Over laws, which requires drivers to slow down and yield lanes occupied by emergency vehicles, according to an ISP release.

"We are only six weeks into the new year and we've already had 10 squad cars struck because people do not obey the law," said ISP Director Brendan Kelly, the former state's attorney for St. Clair County. "But this about more than just obeying the law — it's about basic decency and respect for the very lives of the brave souls on our streets simply trying to help the public."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker commented on the crash Tuesday, as state and local road crews also worked to clear up to a foot of snow from state highways.

"Scott's Law is critical to keeping our first responders safe as they heroically serve us on our roadways," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "Especially now, as we continue to experience extreme winter weather, it is imperative that drivers slow down and move over as they approach a vehicle with their hazard lights on.