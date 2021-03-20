Illinois state senator defends job at utility district, but still won't say what he does

Public officials are allowed to have jobs outside of serving in the part-time legislature, though they are required to disclose their work if it's at a public entity.

Until Friday, Belt had avoided BND interview requests about his Commonfields work. He didn't return phone calls, text messages or emails over more than a week seeking information about what he does for Commonfields, where he made nearly $58,500 in 2020, according to salary documents obtained through an open records request. Belt said he didn't respond because he was busy in Springfield.

The General Assembly session began in early March and continues through next week. Belt serves on 10 committees.

Some citizens have criticized Belt and other elected officials for not attending meetings about flooding, but the senator says he has attended meetings and worked hard on behalf of residents in his capacity as a lawmaker.

"If they're upset about anything, they just don't know what we've been doing," Belt said.

He said he communicates regularly with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth's office, which became active in seeking grants to pay for repairs. He has attended some community meetings, but has missed others.