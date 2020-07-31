Illinois State to rename floors in residence hall named after U.S. secretaries of state who owned slaves, including Jefferson, Monroe and Madison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois State University announced Thursday it plans to rename a residence hall’s floors that are named after slave owners.

The dorm, Watterson Towers, opened in 1968 and has 10 hallways named after U.S. secretaries of state, including Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and James Madison. Eight of those 10 figures “actively took part in the system of slavery,” an Illinois State news release said.

The decision to rename them was made “in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd,” an Illinois State news release said. It comes in conjunction with similar efforts across Chicago and the country, as activists call for the removal or renaming of schools, parks, statues and other symbols representing controversial historical figures.

“I am proud to see that we are moving in the same direction,” said Illinois State president Larry Dietz in a news release. “Our students and alumni using their voice is a celebration of the university’s core values of diversity and inclusion, and civic engagement.”

The change follows a petition created by former Watterson Towers resident assistants, who called for the floors to be renamed and gathered about 1,500 signatures in two weeks.