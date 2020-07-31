Illinois State to rename floors in residence hall named after U.S. secretaries of state who owned slaves, including Jefferson, Monroe and Madison

Illinois State University announced Thursday it plans to rename a residence hall’s floors that are named after slave owners.
The dorm, Watterson Towers, opened in 1968 and has 10 hallways named after U.S. secretaries of state, including Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and James Madison. Eight of those 10 figures “actively took part in the system of slavery,” an Illinois State news release said.
The decision to rename them was made “in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd,” an Illinois State news release said. It comes in conjunction with similar efforts across Chicago and the country, as activists call for the removal or renaming of schools, parks, statues and other symbols representing controversial historical figures.
“I am proud to see that we are moving in the same direction,” said Illinois State president Larry Dietz in a news release. “Our students and alumni using their voice is a celebration of the university’s core values of diversity and inclusion, and civic engagement.”
The change follows a petition created by former Watterson Towers resident assistants, who called for the floors to be renamed and gathered about 1,500 signatures in two weeks.
“These are not just names, but symbols that carry meaning,” the petition said. “Renaming the houses in Watterson Towers after people who have changed our society for the better and made a positive impact for many will mean more to our campus community.”
The change is a positive step forward for the university, said Doris Houston, Illinois State’s interim assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion, in the release.
“Asking students to live in places that carry the names of those who represent centuries of oppression and systemic injustice becomes part of the trauma that racism inflicts on people every day,” Houston said.
The university plans to have the new names in place by the fall.
