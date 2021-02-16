 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois state trooper seriously injured in expressway crash
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Illinois state trooper seriously injured in expressway crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOLIET — An Illinois state trooper was seriously injured when his squad car was rear-ended along a suburban Chicago expressway where he had stopped to investigate an earlier crash.

The trooper had pulled behind two vehicles which had been involved in a crash along northbound Interstate 55 in Joliet when a Cadillac slammed into the back of his squad car Monday even though its emergency lights were activated, Illinois State Police said.

The trooper was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries following the noontime Monday crash on the highway, which is also known as the Stevenson Expressway.

The 20-year-old man who was driving the Cadillac was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

Traffic was diverted off the expressway at US Route 30 until northbound lanes reopened about four hours after the crash.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Texans without power after storm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pritzker said the failure of his graduated income tax would leave Illinois with two options. He’s eliminated both of them.
Govt-and-politics

Pritzker said the failure of his graduated income tax would leave Illinois with two options. He’s eliminated both of them.

  • Updated

Illinois has a nearly $4.9 billion backlog of unpaid bills and $141 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, plus another $4.3 billion in short-term debt. That includes $3.2 billion Illinois borrowed from a special Federal Reserve program to help shore up its past two budgets during the pandemic, money that must be paid back within three years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News