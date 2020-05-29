Illinois’ stay-at-home order ends and restrictions lifted on churches as the state advances to next phase of reopening

In its response to the Supreme Court on Thursday, the state argued that the churches’ request is moot because Pritzker “has announced that after that date religious gatherings will no longer be subject to mandatory restrictions.”

Meanwhile, churches figured out how best to hold services this weekend. At Salem Baptist church, which meets at the House of Hope on the Far South Side, families or groups that come together will be allowed to sit with one another, otherwise members will be seated three chairs apart from one another, said the Rev. James Meeks.

With all four regions of the state moving into the third phase of Pritzker’s reopening plan on Friday, state officials reported 1,622 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the previous day, raising the statewide total to 117,455 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

Officials also reported another 86 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,270.

As of Friday, restaurants and bars can offer outdoor service, salons and barbershops and “service counter” businesses are able to reopen, and manufacturing can resume. The changes also allow for more outdoor recreation and some youth sports to resume.