Illinois still working on uniform outbreak protocol for veterans homes

He said the practice of testing staff with an antigen test at each shift change has been suspended but would be reinstated if there is another outbreak. In addition, any staff or resident who becomes symptomatic will be tested using both an antigen and PCR test.

An interagency infection prevention project report and an air quality assessment for all the homes will be publicly released by the end of the week, Kolbeck said.

The prevention project report will contain a review of current policies, procedures, and practices relating to COVID-19 response at each facility and identify issues for which corrective action is needed, according to an IDVA spokesperson.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for long-term care facilities on Friday, Kolbeck said, and the Illinois Department of Public Health is currently updating the long-term care reopening guidance.

Indoor visits, under safety restrictions, are allowed at all veterans homes, he said.

“Our facilities are prepared to adjust the visitation protocols to meet the expanded visitation guidelines,” he said.

In addition, new admissions have resumed at Quincy and Manteno, beginning with five residents per week at Quincy and four per week at Manteno.