Illinois stops providing historical data on COVID-19 in nursing homes, instead disclosing current outbreaks only

Arnold said on Thursday in answer to questions from the Tribune and ProPublica Illinois that there have been 7,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,034 deaths among residents of long-term care facilities. The weekly counts include both residents and workers.

The newest figures show some homes continue to struggle. There are 28 facilities across Illinois that have more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 286 with active outbreaks where someone has died.

About two dozen facilities are experiencing larger-scale outbreaks in which at least 4 of 10 sickened residents died. For example, at Norridge Gardens in Cook County, 53 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 of them have died, according to the state data.

The previous shift in the data reporting, which limited the counts to lab-confirmed cases, meant the number of cases reported on May 15 actually dropped from the previous week.

Responding to emailed questions, Arnold wrote: “We began reporting this way because testing was scarce and we needed to get an idea of the size and scope of the outbreak. Since laboratory testing is more readily available, we have switched to laboratory confirmed cases only."

It’s a more accurate way to view the size of an outbreak, she said.