Illinois student's winning artwork to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

Riley also won two airplane tickets to Washington to see her artwork on display. Jerry said they would buy two more tickets so that both parents and Riley's older brother, Peyton, 18, could go as well.

Riley said her artwork, "Black Pride" was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I wanted to do my part for the movement because I couldn't get out there physically because of the pandemic," she said. "I used what I know and drew something to put my voice out there and how I felt about it."

Bustos said in a statement that she was impressed by the "incredible talent on display" during the competition each year.

"I'd like to congratulate this year's winner, Riley Jones, and all of the students who participated in this year's contest on a job well done," Bustos said. "It's an honor to represent such a creative group in Congress, and I hope this competition fueled their passion for the arts — especially during this difficult past year. I look forward to proudly displaying their incredible artwork in each of my offices and seeing Riley's work in the halls of the Capitol on my way to the House floor for votes."

Rock Island High School Principal Jeff Whitaker also congratulated Riley.