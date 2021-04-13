Illinois sued over veteran’s COVID-19 death at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home

It claims that the LaSalle facility did not provide health care services consistent with guidance issued by the state and federal health authorities, did not adequately supply or properly use personal protective equipment, and did not take the necessary steps to provide medical care to patients with COVID-19 or to prevent further transmission of the virus.

The lawsuit comes after a joint report issued last month from two state agencies and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that found all four of the state-run veterans homes lacked standardized infection prevention policies.

In addition to the outbreak at LaSalle, the veterans homes at Quincy and Manteno also experienced coronavirus outbreaks since the pandemic began that resulted in 27 and 19 resident deaths, respectively. The home in Anna has not reported any resident deaths resulting from COVID-19 related illnesses.

The joint report was commissioned after the first on-site visit to LaSalle on Nov. 12 by the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDVA and the USDVA in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak there.