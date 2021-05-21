Illinois Supreme Court ruling backs Aurora marijuana facility

They wanted to open in Zion, something that had the backing of local city officials there. The city has been looking for a revenue boost since the nuclear power plant there closed in 1998.

Because Illinois has restricted licensing to only 21 growers, analysts say its licenses are worth far more than in other states, such as Colorado or Oregon, where there are hundreds of licensed growers and licenses are offered for a couple of million dollars.

The licenses are also expected to be worth far more than 40 new craft grower licenses the state plans to issue, which are limited to 5,000 square feet of growing space, compared with 210,000 square feet for the Curative site. The state agriculture agency first issued medical cannabis licenses in 2015. But then-Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration said that the application scoring process that had taken place during the administration of Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn was flawed and could result in extensive litigation.