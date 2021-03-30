Illinois Supreme Court to hear case over suburb’s assault weapon ban

“Deerfield preserved its power to regulate assault weapons concurrently with the State when it enacted its 2013 ordinance. The legislature explicitly declared that [municipalities with at least 25,000 residents] that preserved their power to regulate assault weapons concurrently with the State could amend their ordinances,” the opinion states. “Because Deerfield had the power to regulate assault weapons concurrently with the State, it was Deerfield’s prerogative to ban such weapons, and there were no time limitations for doing so.”

In order to show the General Assembly’s intent, the appellate court’s opinion includes a question that then-state Sen. Kwame Raoul asked on the floor of the state Senate in May 2013 when the FOID Card Act amendment was being discussed.

Raoul asked the bill’s sponsor, “Can a municipality or home rule unit that has enacted a regulation or ordinance either before or within ten days of the effective date that regulates assault weapons amend that regulation or ordinance in the future?”

To the question, the bill’s sponsor responded, “Yes.”

The appellate court also ruled that the village’s ban on large capacity magazines, to the extent it regulated hand gun ammunition, violated the FOID Card Act.