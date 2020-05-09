Illinois surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 tests for the first time, but research suggests many more needed to safely reopen

Pritzker acknowledged Thursday that the state still needs to conduct many more tests per day before it will be safe to fully reopen the economy.

“Every state in the country, let’s be clear, is trying to ramp up testing,” Pritzker said when asked about the Harvard study at his daily news briefing. “We’re doing it better than most; indeed, we’re No. 2 among the top 10 most populous states in the nation.”

However, he added, “We’re all trying to get to a sense of adequacy. I don’t think 64,000 is adequate for the state of Illinois. I think we’re going to need many more tests than that.

“We want people to be safe when they go to work; we want people to be safe when they go to school. We want people to be safe in all their activities, and they want to know that others have been tested around them so that nobody is without an opportunity to get a test.”

Illinois and other states have been navigating a worldwide shortage of testing supplies and a lack of coordination on the federal level, Pritzker said, adding that he’s grateful that Washington is now sending more testing supplies to Illinois.