Illinois teacher spends own money, gives time for community garden

Debris from broken down cars and thick brush dominated the plot at 4701 Forest Blvd. The weeds were taller than Davis, rising much higher than her elementary school students.

She set about mobilizing volunteers and donors to clear the land, eventually recruiting help from charitable groups, sociology students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and area fraternity members. By early 2020, they had the plot cleared.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic brought a halt to school and all its extracurricular activities. The Children's Tiny Garden would have to wait. And on Saturday, a year after they intended to start planting, volunteers such as Keith Johnson, chairman of the Belleville-O'Fallon Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, were at the garden building and filling raised beds.

"We're out here helping beautify the city and teaching kids how to invest in the community in the right way," said Johnson, who organized a group of fraternity members to volunteer. "If you don't take pride in your community, no one will."

Johnson and his fraternity were just one of the groups Davis recruited. She enlisted the help of Connie Frey Spurlock, director of the Successful Community Collaborative at SIUE. The collaborative enlists students to help with community projects around southwestern Illinois.