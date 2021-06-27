Illinois teen becomes youngest female to climb highest peaks in all 50 states

Naperville's Lucy Westlake climbed into the record books this week as the youngest female to summit the highest point in each of America's 50 states.

On Father's Day, the 17-year-old and her dad, Rodney Westlake, ascended the final 3,000 feet to the top of Denali, the tallest mountain in Alaska and Lucy's last U.S. state peak to tackle.

A similar quest by the father-daughter pair fell short in 2017 when they had to abandon their plans when their guides were enlisted to join a National Park Service rescue to save climbers lost in whiteout conditions near the top of mountain.

This climbing season on Denali would be the last shot for the Naperville North senior to claim the title as the youngest female to climb all 50 state highpoints.

Previous title holder Kristen Kelliher was 18 years, 1 month old when she summited Denali, then called Mount McKinley, in late May 2012. Lucy is 7 months younger.

Instead of hiring a guide service as in the past, Lucy and Rodney Westlake opted to trek on their own and joined up with climbers from Colorado. All but Lucy and her dad turned back.

"We started with nine, but ended with two," Lucy said. "It was both terrifying and thrilling to lead my dad on a rope, just the two of us, 20,310 feet to the summit of Denali. It was the culmination of 10 years — learning, exploring, and growing together in the mountains."

Lucy said when she finally reached the top, she expected more mountain to pop up. But it didn't.

"It was an amazing feeling. It was pretty surreal being up there," she said. "It was an incredible experience overall; it definitely taught me a lot about myself."

Accomplishing her goal with her dad on Father's Day made the quest even more special.

"Me and my dad have always been climbing partners," Lucy said. "We've grown a lot together, not only like mountaineers, but I think as people too.

"People refer to us as the dynamic duo. I admit, we make a good team," she said.

Lucy said the pair worked so hard and spent so much time and effort climbing Denali. Between the two trips, they spent 40 days living on a mountain.

"It was amazing being with him," Lucy said. "I couldn't have done it without him, and I don't think he could have done it without me."

Her interest in climbing the highest mountain peaks started in April 2011 when her family reached the top of Black Mountain in Kentucky (elevation 4,145 feet). Since then, her family planned vacations and side trips around her quest.

In July 2016 at age 12, Lucy completed the lower 48 states with her father when they climbed Wyoming's Gannett Peak, Montana's Granite Peak, Idaho's Borah Peak and Utah's Kings Peak all within a week and a half.

Lucy was the youngest girl and the two were the youngest father-daughter team to climb the lower 48.

Because they'd already crossed Mauna Kea in Hawaii off the list in February 2016, Lucy and her dad had just one more peak to climb: Denali.

The guide service the Westlake family planned to hire to climb Denali in 2017 said they would only agree to take Lucy if she could prove she could withstand elevations higher than 18,500 feet.

In order to verify she could, Lucy and her dad climbed the 19,341-feet peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, spending seven days and six nights on the journey up and back.

Keliher said she was impressed by Lucy's tenacity and perseverance.

"Denali is not a mountain to be taken lightly and you need a perfect combination of physical fitness, mental fortitude, time, money, and a perfect weather window," she said. "It must have taken an incredible amount of determination on her part to even want to try again and I'm positive that attitude will take her far."

How long Lucy's record will stand is anyone's guess, but "I hope her story inspires other young athletes to get outside and challenge themselves and maybe share that with their family as that was integral to my highpointing experience," Keliher said.

"Records are meant to be broken but if or when someone does break her record I hope she realizes it's still a pretty amazing accomplishment," she said.

Lucy didn't have much time to relish the excitement of climbing Denali.

As soon as she was off the mountain, Lucy was in Eugene, Oregon, for the U.S. Olympic team trials for track and field as a teen journalist.

A runner and triathlete, Lucy said she's one of 20 students covering the trials.

In the last couple years, Lucy has checked two more highest continent peaks off her list: Aconcagua in South America in January 2018 and Elbrus in Europe in June 2019.

While she went to New South Wales in Australia in January 2020 to climb Mount Kosciuszko, wildfires prevented her from getting close to the mountain.

Besides Australia, that leaves Mount Vison in Antarctica and Mount Everest in Asia.

While finishing the seven summits are on the horizon, Lucy said she'll be spending the next few months focusing her energy on applying to colleges.

Lucy said she thought she knew what pushing her body and mind to its limit felt like, until that day on Denali, when she realized there are no limits. "There's so much more inside yourself than you can ever imagine," she said.

"It takes an unbelievable amount of determination to position yourself for the opportunity. Then it comes down to making the right decision at the right moment. And there is very little room for error," Lucy said.

