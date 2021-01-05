Illinois teen charged in Kenosha protest shootings has plea hearing

MADISON, Wis. — An Illinois teenager charged in the slayings of two people during street protests in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man was expected to enter a plea in the case Tuesday.
Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, heads to court just as the city of Kenosha is bracing for a charging decision for the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. The shooting, which was captured on bystander video and left Blake paralyzed, sparked sometimes violent unrest and eventually the deadly confrontation between Rittenhouse and several protesters.
Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times as Blake was about to get into an SUV during a domestic dispute. The police union has maintained Blake resisted arrest and was armed with a knife, although state investigators have said only that a knife was found on the floor of the vehicle. Blake's three children were in the back seat of the SUV when he was shot.
As the protests that followed damaged businesses in the city of 100,000 near the Wisconsin-Illinois border — authorities ultimately estimated some $50 million in damage — some people answered a call on social media to travel to Kenosha. That included Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, who is charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, with an assault-style weapon during one of the demonstrations.
Conservatives have rallied to Rittenhouse's legal defense, arguing that he was a patriot who took up arms to protect people and property. Others see him as a domestic terrorist whose presence with a rifle incited protesters. Rittenhouse, who is white, was 17 at the time of the shootings.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley is expected any day to announce whether Sheskey will face criminal charges. Concrete barricades and oversized metal fencing surrounded the Kenosha County Courthouse. Fearing a repeat of the August protests, the Kenosha Common Council on Monday night unanimously approved an emergency resolution that goes into effect with the announcement and allows the mayor to set curfews.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers activated 500 National Guard troops to help Kenosha authorities when the decision is announced.
“Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary,” Evers said in a statement.
Blake's father led a march through the city Monday evening, calling on people to “make noise" and be “heard around the world.”
“(Sheskey) tried to kill my son and could have killed my grandchildren,” Jacob Blake Sr. said during a news conference before the march. “He shot him seven times in his back unjustifiably."
The family said it's taken too long for a charging decision, and the precautions suggest that Sheskey won't be charged.
Gaige Grosskreutz, who was seriously wounded, and the parents of Anthony Huber, who was killed, have each filed $10 million claim notices with both the city and county. The notices usually are precursors to lawsuits filed against local governments.
“What is the National Guard for?” Jacob Blake Sr. said. “They going to deliver mail? Deliver ice cream? What do you think they're here for?"
Tanya McLean, executive director of the community organization Leaders of Kenosha and a friend of the Blake family, said as Monday evening's march was kicking off that violence isn't acceptable.
“No matter what the decision is, we are seeking nonviolence,” she said. “We want everybody to come out, make as much noise as you want, but we don't want any destruction of property or businesses. We are for nonviolence. Anything else is not acceptable for this community."
Seventh-Day Adventists gather in Kenosha to pray, volunteer
KENOSHA — Looking to bring the light of the Gospel message in the midst of dark times in Kenosha, local and southeastern Wisconsin regional Seventh-Day Adventists gathered at Library Park in downtown Kenosha on Saturday to pray for the violence-wounded community and later spread out into Kenosha to volunteer in support of local clean-up efforts.
“This is an opportunity for us to come and be there for a community that’s hurting,” explained Racine resident Zack Payne, head network pastor for Wisconsin Southeastern Network Seventh-Day Adventist churches in Kenosha, Racine and Raymond. “We want to be a light. We want to be a positive presence and able to help.
“We wanted to come together and show some unity in Christ so we can unify with our community and help. It’s a display of unity that we’re all able to come together and accomplish something — we’re here and we care.”
Saturday’s gathering at Library Park drew participants from local Seventh-Day Adventist churches, as well those from across southeastern Wisconsin in the Milwaukee, Waukesha and Beaver Dam areas. Also participating were representatives from the SDA’s Fall River-based Wisconsin Conference Office, as well as its Berrien Springs, Mich.-based Lake Union Conference in southwestern Michigan.
Noting he “would have been happy” with a turnout of 20, Payne said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the turnout of nearly 80 church members.
“That’ll be a good group to get some things done,” he noted.
Gathered in prayer
Before spreading out for several hours to engage in community outreach to help restore the Kenosha community, the assembled church members gathered for worship at Library Park.
Among those leading the service was George Andrews III, local pastor at Kenosha Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
“God said he would send the Comforter, but God also uses His people to comfort,” Andrews said. “That’s why we’re here today … Keep your heart and your mind on Jesus Christ … God provides us with a source of comfort, strength, encouragement and peace. So if you need any of those, like I do, let’s pray and ask God for it.”
Payne was also among the service leaders.
“We here, united in Christ, to try and do a good work for this city and to help with revival,” Payne said.
Wisconsin Conference Youth Coordinator Eric Chavez of Beaver Dam closed out the worship service with a short reflection.
“The devil is working very, very hard to make us lose heart,” Chavez said. “We know that God is victorious. Let us not lose heart.”
Added Chavez in his closing prayer: “We are thankful that we have the ability to come out today and serve … in this town and may everyone begin to seek peace and to seek You.”
Also participating in Saturday morning’s worship service at Library Park were Elder Patricia Antoine-Norton of Racine, and Auden RovelleQuartz of Franksville.
Words into action
Following the conclusion of Saturday morning’s worship service at Library Park, the Seventh-Day Adventists divided into two work groups, one performing clean-up efforts in the neighborhood around 28th Ave. and 40th St., and another to the city’s Uptown area, where volunteers participated in clean-up activities and prayed with small business owners affected by recent rioting, looting and arson fires.
Among those participating in clean-up efforts was Racine resident Mike Nunn, an elder at Kenosha Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
“I came to show and spread God’s love with all the … rioting and killing going on in the streets,” Nunn said. “Everybody here is not for that. We come with love and peace, not for violence … We’re here to see if we can talk about love for each fellow man regardless of what color you are.”
Following their volunteer efforts, participants reconvened at Library Park for lunch, socialization, reflection and prayer, with food service in support of WISEN’s volunteer community service outreach efforts provided by Racine-based food truck 911 Tacos.
While the tragic ongoing situation in Kenosha over the past week has admittedly been “very heavy on my heart,” Andrews, found hope in Saturday’s outpouring of spiritual and community outreach support for the City of Kenosha and its residents.
“We came in here and established where we wanted to be, and first that was to be in touch with the Lord, to have the right spirit before we went out … to be of service, provide support and comfort and invite them to come and sit with us and learn and talk about the Lord, where you’ll find all your comfort at.”
