Illinois to borrow $1.2 billion to cover expenses

"We are well aware of all of the numbers and challenges and we think it is doable," he said.

He pointed out that the state has already maxed out on the $1.2 billion in inter-fund borrowing that was authorized in the current budget. Lawmakers had approved tapping into restricted state funds that have money beyond what is necessary to operate. Much of those funds were used to purchase personal protective equipment and pay other costs associated with combating the coronavirus.

The $1 billion in bonds are being issued for public works construction projects over the summer and to continue maintenance projects at state facilities, the governor's budget office said. Some of the money also will be used to pay for pension buyouts. Lawmakers previously approved a plan that allows people to drop out of a state pension system in exchange for a lump sum payment that they can then invest as they choose.

Also Tuesday, second semester Monetary Award Program money that helps low income college students was distributed to colleges around the state. The about $207 million in distributions had been on hold because of cash flow problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.