Illinois to enter bridge phase May 14

The state of Illinois will finally enter the bridge phase on May 14 after weeks and months of waiting.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that thanks to stabilizations and reductions in key COVID-19-related metrics such as hospitalizations, cases and deaths, the state will move into the intermediate phase between Phases 4 and 5. If all goes well, the state could move into Phase 5, a reopening of the state with no restrictions, as early as June 11.

"The light that we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter," Pritzker said. "For restaurants and bars and retail and weddings and public gatherings, this means higher capacity limits and a very hopeful move toward full reopening."

The bridge phase will expand capacity limits in places such as retail stores, offices, theatres, ticketed spectator events, amusement parks and zoos up to 60%. Restaurants and bars could expand capacity in standing areas to 30% indoors and 50% outdoors. Outdoor farmers markets and other outdoor spectator events would be allowed to welcome 30 people per 1,000 square feet, up from 15, with indoor markets being unchanged.

Limits will also be expanded for social events, with outdoor events having a limit of 500 people and indoor events being able to invite up to 250 people, up from the previous limits of 100 and 50 people respectively.