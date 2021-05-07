Illinois to enter bridge phase May 14

The state of Illinois will finally enter the bridge phase on May 14 after weeks and months of waiting.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that thanks to stabilizations and reductions in key COVID-19-related metrics such as hospitalizations, cases and deaths, the state will move into the intermediate phase between Phases 4 and 5. If all goes well, the state could move into Phase 5, a reopening of the state with no restrictions, as early as June 11.
"The light that we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter," Pritzker said. "For restaurants and bars and retail and weddings and public gatherings, this means higher capacity limits and a very hopeful move toward full reopening."
The bridge phase will expand capacity limits in places such as retail stores, offices, theatres, ticketed spectator events, amusement parks and zoos up to 60%. Restaurants and bars could expand capacity in standing areas to 30% indoors and 50% outdoors. Outdoor farmers markets and other outdoor spectator events would be allowed to welcome 30 people per 1,000 square feet, up from 15, with indoor markets being unchanged.
Limits will also be expanded for social events, with outdoor events having a limit of 500 people and indoor events being able to invite up to 250 people, up from the previous limits of 100 and 50 people respectively.
Even with the loosening of restrictions, the state will continue to follow CDC guidelines on masks and will continue to monitor caseloads in order to prevent another surge of the virus. Pritzker also urged caution, noting that there had been too many times where the state had been lulled into a false sense of security over the past year.
"This virus and its variants have been unpredictable," Pritzker said. "Metrics that look strong today are far from a guarantee of how things will look a week, two weeks (or) a month from now. We saw that last August and again last March.
"But what we do know is that we have tools in our arsenal, like vaccinations and wearing masks, that, if we all use them, have proven extremely effective."
In another hopeful sign of progress, the state reported Thursday the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since March 29.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,778 new cases of the virus, the lowest number of daily cases since the state reported 1,761 new cases on March 29. The statewide positivity rate also continued to decline, moving to 3.8%. The rate as a percentage of tests now sits at 3%. In total, the state has reported 1,348,176 cases during the pandemic, with 22,136 people dying of the virus.
IDPH also reported 40 new deaths including a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s from Sangamon County. The county also reported 39 new cases. Menard County reported one new positive case and no additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sangamon County has reported 18,530 cases and 234 deaths. Menard County has seen 1,220 cases and seven deaths.
The state's vaccination efforts have helped stabilize and reduce cases following the surge in March, even though current daily vaccinations are lagging behind those of a month ago. IDPH reported 99,599 new vaccinations Thursday, bringing the seven-day average to 70,063 per day, the lowest since February 26.
With demand beginning to wane, Pritzker also announced Thursday that the state would begin to allow doctor's offices to provide COVID-19 vaccines to patients. Over 1,000 offices have already signed up with IDPH to provide the vaccines, with more likely to join in the days and weeks to come.
"We have the vaccine, all we need are the doctors," Pritzker said. "This is about making it as easy as possible for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19. For some, that's a matter of comfort. They'd rather get a vaccine from a doctor that they know and trust."
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, said that the department is now focusing on how to get shots into the arms of those who haven't yet received their first dose, as daily vaccination numbers start to wane.
"We know that when it comes to our health, the person that we tend to trust most is our own personal physician," Ezike said.
Ezike noted that logistical challenges may impact how many offices provide the vaccine early on. For instance, the process for signing up through Illinois' I-CARE (Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange) system takes a week or two before the first shots can be given. In addition, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require cold storage that may not be readily available in many doctor's offices.
"We're working with that," Ezike said. "We're going to work with hospitals and health care organizations to identify ways in which smaller doctor's offices can work with one another and share the doses so that even a provider that only administers a dozen or two-dozen doses a week can still have access to this valuable resource."
In Illinois, 85% of people 65 and older have had their first shot of a vaccine and 4,282,681 people statewide have been fully vaccinated, representing 33.61% of the adult population.