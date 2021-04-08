Illinois to make 150,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week as eligibility opens to all 16 and up

In an effort to fight hesitancy and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, Hollywood producers, writers and showrunners are including vaccine storylines in scripts. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

The state next week will make 150,000 first-dose appointments for coronavirus vaccinations available at 11 state-run mass vaccination sites in the Chicago suburbs and at area pharmacies as Illinois opens eligibility to everyone 16 and older, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

The expanded eligibility that starts Monday covers suburban Cook County and the state’s other 101 counties, most of which already have opened to that age group. The city of Chicago has said it will expand to universal eligibility on April 19, meeting a new goal President Joe Biden set this week.

Some of the newest batch of appointments will available for scheduling beginning Thursday, with more made available in the coming days, according to the governor’s office.

Pritzker said Chicago residents are “absolutely welcome” to sign up for appointments at the state-run mass vaccination sites. He also urged the public to continue being patient in trying to schedule an appointment.

“Even with all of these new appointments, there will not be enough vaccine in week one to get everyone that wants to be vaccinated a dose,” he said.