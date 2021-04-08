Illinois to make 150,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week as eligibility opens to all 16 and up

The state next week will make 150,000 first-dose appointments for coronavirus vaccinations available at 11 state-run mass vaccination sites in the Chicago suburbs and at area pharmacies as Illinois opens eligibility to everyone 16 and older, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.
Anyone 16 and older will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Monday in suburban Cook County and the state’s other 101 counties. The city of Chicago has said it will expand to universal eligibility on April 19, meeting a new goal President Joe Biden set this week.
Pritzker said Chicago residents are “absolutely welcome” to sign up for appointments at the state-run mass vaccination sites.
Pritzker urged the public to continue being patient in trying to schedule an appointment.
“Even with all of these new appointments, there will not be enough vaccine in week one to get everyone that wants to be vaccinated a dose,” he said.
The St. Louis Cardinals 2011 World Series trophy and the home run ball hit by David Freese in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series will be on display in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum in Ballpark Village as seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The items will be part of a larger museum display that commemorates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Series.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
The home run ball hit by David Freese in Game 6 of the World Series will be on display in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum in Ballpark Village as seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The items will be part of a larger museum display that commemorates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Series.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Cardinals installed protective netting that extends down the left and right field lines at Busch Stadium to prevent hard hit balls from entering the stands and injuring fans.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals grounds crew prepare the field at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to get ready for Opening Day on April 8th.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Cardinals are using twine to keep fans from using some seats to ensure social distancing at Busch Stadium in St. Louis seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. When the season opens the Cardinals will be limited to 32 percent capacity at Busch Stadium.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Cardinals installed new protective netting that extends down the left and right field lines at Busch Stadium to prevent hard hit balls from entering the stands and injuring fans as seen Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The new netting also has fewer guide wires and that give a more transparent view of the field.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
A Stan Musial car bobble head is one of the give aways that will be handed out to the first 10,000 fans at every game in April as seen Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Other give aways include a magnet schedule, puffy vest, 1944 jersey, Hall of Famers riding in cars and a replica of the Jack Buck statue outside Busch Stadium, pins in honor of Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Some of the give aways that will be handed out to the first 10,000 fans at every game in April included a magnet schedule, puffy vest, 1944 jersey, Hall of Famers riding in cars and a replica of the Jack Buck statue outside Busch Stadium, pins in honor of Lou Brock and Bob Gibson as seen Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Drinks will not come with straws but will have sipping lids as part of the COVID-19 protocols when St. Louis Cardinals fans return to Busch Stadium as seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
A new full service bar at Gate 1 will greet St. Louis Cardinals fans when they return to Busch Stadium this year as seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
A new full service bar at Gate 1 will greet St. Louis Cardinals fans when they return to Busch Stadium this year as seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals Vice President of Event Services and Merchandising demonstrates how fans will pay for concessions at Busch Stadium as part of the COVID-19 protocols St. Louis Cardinals fans will experience on their return as seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The stadium is also going cashless and fans will need to used a debit card or credit in the stadium.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Cardinals are using twine to keep fans from using some seats to ensure social distancing at Busch Stadium in St. Louis seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. When the season opens the Cardinals will be limited to 32 percent capacity at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Cardinals are using twine to keep fans from using some seats to ensure social distancing at Busch Stadium in St. Louis seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. When the season opens the Cardinals will be limited to 32 percent capacity at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Cardinals are using twine to keep fans from using some seats to ensure social distancing at Busch Stadium in St. Louis seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. When the season opens the Cardinals will be limited to 32 percent capacity at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Ballpark Village will be offering Ballpark ToGo food of fan's favorite food who want to eat stadium food at home as they watch the game on their televisions as seen Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
An Italian sandwich called "The Hill" featuring locally made meats and bread will be available for fans at Ballpark Village as seen Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals grounds crew prepare the field at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to get ready for Opening Day on April 8th. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The St. Louis Cardinals 2011 World Series trophy and the home run ball hit by David Freese in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series will be on display in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum in Ballpark Village as seen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The items will be part of a larger museum display that commemorates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Series. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
