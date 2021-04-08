Illinois to make 150,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week as eligibility opens to all 16 and up

The state next week will make 150,000 first-dose appointments for coronavirus vaccinations available at 11 state-run mass vaccination sites in the Chicago suburbs and at area pharmacies as Illinois opens eligibility to everyone 16 and older, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

Anyone 16 and older will be able to schedule an appointment beginning Monday in suburban Cook County and the state’s other 101 counties. The city of Chicago has said it will expand to universal eligibility on April 19, meeting a new goal President Joe Biden set this week.

Pritzker said Chicago residents are “absolutely welcome” to sign up for appointments at the state-run mass vaccination sites.

Pritzker urged the public to continue being patient in trying to schedule an appointment.

“Even with all of these new appointments, there will not be enough vaccine in week one to get everyone that wants to be vaccinated a dose,” he said.