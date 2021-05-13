Illinois to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 12 to 15 starting Thursday

The state of Illinois will open up vaccinations to 12-15 year olds Thursday, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute the Pfizer vaccine to that age group.

Vaccination sites across Illinois can begin providing the vaccine to the adolescents with sign up commencing Wednesday afternoon. Memorial Health System and CVS also announced Wednesday that they would begin distribution at their sites Thursday, with appointments and walk-ins accepted.

Those seeking to receive the vaccine at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health's site in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds can sign up at scdph.org or call (217) 210-8801. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

For Memorial Health System's vaccination site on South Sixth Street, people are advised to sign up at vaccination.mshil.com. Appointments can be scheduled regardless of whether or not someone is a patient at Memorial.

For those seeking to be vaccinated at CVS, they can sign up at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Only locations that have the Pfizer vaccine will be shown when signing up.

Anyone ages 12-15 who plan to receive the vaccine must arrive with a parent or guardian at all locations.