Illinois to offer prizes up to $7 million in cash, $3 million in scholarships in lottery for vaccinated residents

Illinois will offer $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships through a new lottery open to all residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

The money, approved as part of the $42 billion state spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1, will be given out through weekly drawings beginning July 8. Participants in the initial drawing will be required to have a shot by July 1.

Residents don’t have to enter to win - the drawing will be taken from the state vaccination database. Prizes will range from $100,000 to $1 million, and kids can win a Bright Start college savings plan worth $150,000.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who has been received at least one dose of a vaccination is automatically eligible, Pritzker said.

More details are available at allin.illinois.gov.

Pritzker made the announcement at Access Community Health Network’s Center for Discovery and Learning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.