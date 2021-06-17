Illinois to offer prizes up to $7 million in cash, $3 million in scholarships in lottery for vaccinated residents

Illinois will offer $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships through a new lottery open to all residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.
The money, approved as part of the $42 billion state spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1, will be given out through weekly drawings beginning July 8. Participants in the initial drawing will be required to have a shot by July 1.
Residents don’t have to enter to win - the drawing will be taken from the state vaccination database. Prizes will range from $100,000 to $1 million, and kids can win a Bright Start college savings plan worth $150,000.
Christina Raines said she is sharing her “truth” for the first time after standing by Peterson while he was under suspicion in the 2007 disappearance of Stacy Peterson and the 2004 death of Kathleen Savio. Catch her interview at 9 p.m. tonight on Lifetime's “Cellmate Secrets."
A FedEx driver delivering a package north of Kampsville in Calhoun County was mauled Friday by two large dogs who broke through a screen door. According to news sources, the driver was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where his left hand and wrist were amputated.
Healthcare workers (seated) Karyn Lyons, left, and Linda Hempfling, draw up doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while Gov J.B. Pritzker speaks with Mark Pfister, right, the Lake County Health Department's executive director, and other politicians at the drive-thru vaccination location set up inside of the Lake County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Grayslake.