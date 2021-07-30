Illinois to require masks in all facilities, regardless of vaccination status

JACKSONVILLE — Masks now will be required in all state facilities, regardless of a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.

The decision was announced Thursday and aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC this week issued guidance that masks should be worn by anyone in an area where there is a substantial or high risk of transmission of the coronavirus and its variants.

The state will continue to evaluate the need for additional mitigations and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will not hesitate to put them in place as needed to protect the health of residents.

"Vaccines work — but we cannot promise those protections for every single future variant if we allow this virus to spread and mutate unchecked in our communities," Pritzker said. "With all the misinformation out there, I encourage all eligible Illinoisans who haven't been vaccinated yet to talk to their doctors to alleviate any of their fears. Vaccines are how we put this pandemic behind us for once and for all, but I will continue to evaluate the need for further additional mitigations."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Delta variant continues to increase in Illinois and according to the CDC has caused more than 80% of recent COVID-19 cases and estimates indicate it will likely cause more. Delta spreads more easily than other variants and there is new evidence that a small number of fully vaccinated people who may be infected with Delta may infect others.

"While the vaccines have been proven to be effective against the Delta variant at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, with this new evidence of breakthrough spread, we are adding another layer of protection for state employees and the people we serve," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said.

State employees will have to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth while in a workplace or performing work duties in indoor settings outside of their residence, unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from doing so and maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from any other person while in a workplace or performing work duties outside of their residence.

Visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings while inside state offices and facilities unless they are unable to medically tolerate a face covering.