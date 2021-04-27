Illinois turns orange as work-zone safety reminder

JACKSONVILLE — Bridges and buildings throughout the state will be turning orange this week to honor those who have died in work zones and to raise awareness as the Illinois Department of Transportation signals the start of another construction season.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proclaimed this week as "Work Zone Safety Awareness Week" in Illinois.

In 2019, the most recent year statistics are available, 842 people died and 39,100 injured in work zone crashes nationally. Illinois averages 6,400 crashes in work zones each year, resulting in 1,700 injuries and 34 deaths.

"Seeing orange is a powerful reminder that all crashes, injuries and deaths, not just those in work zones, are almost always avoidable," acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. "We are grateful to the organizations that are taking part in this effort to 'Go Orange' and help IDOT and its partners drive the number of fatalities to the only acceptable number — zero."

