Illinois unemployment claims top 200,000 amid coronavirus pandemic, breaking another state record

State again sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths with 82 Another 82 people have died from complications of novel coronavirus disease in Illinois and the state announced more than 1,529 new cases Wednesday as Gov. JB Pritzker said testing still lags behind public health officials’ goal.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said recently that the state might not have sufficient funds to handle the surge in claims. It reportedly had $1.4 billion in unemployment funds at the end of January. Employers pay into state unemployment funds through payroll taxes. Some money also comes from federal taxes.

More help from the federal government is on the way. Congress approved an economic relief package last month that provides an extra $600 in benefits on top of what states provide, and extends how long people can receive benefits. It also expands eligibility for gig workers such as Uber drivers.

The rush of unemployment claims tied to the pandemic is far from over, said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank based in New York City and Washington, D.C.

“There are a lot more people at risk of losing their jobs ... given the depth of the closures and slowdown in economic activity,” he said. “You could see those numbers continue to grow through the month of April.”