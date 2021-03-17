Illinois universities aim to reopen completely this fall. Is that a post-pandemic pipe dream or a realistic goal?

Illinois is currently under phase four of Pritzker’s plan, which allows gatherings of 50 people or fewer and for colleges to resume in-person classes in accordance with state health department guidance. All capacity caps would be lifted once the state or individual regions move into phase five, but it’s not clear when that will happen or if additional precautions will be introduced.

Andreas Cangellaris, vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at U of I, said faculty should anticipate classrooms will be filled to 50% capacity, or capped at 200 people.

“We are not expecting to have the very large classrooms that have more than 400 students in person in the fall, not in this stage of planning at least,” Cangellaris said. “So, 50% capacity with an upper limit of 200 individuals will allow a large percentage of our class to be offered in person.”

Some online classes will continue to be provided, particularly for international students who can’t return to campus, Cangellaris said. Other precautions such as mask wearing, contact tracing and frequent COVID-19 testing will continue in the fall, Cangellaris said.