Illinois VA launches investigation of deadly coronavirus outbreak in LaSalle

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is launching an independent investigation of a coronavirus outbreak that has torn through the state-run veterans home in LaSalle this month, infecting dozens of residents and staff members and resulting in the deaths of more than two dozen veterans.
The announcement of the probe came less than two hours before a state Senate committee was set to begin a hearing on the outbreak, which appears to have slowed over the past few days.
As of Monday, 105 residents and 95 employees at the veterans home, located just a few miles from Starved Rock State Park, had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. All but a handful of the cases were part of the current outbreak, which was first reported to residents and families Nov. 1 when a resident who was hospitalized tested positive.
As of Tuesday, 27 veterans have died. To date, 38 residents and 76 staff have recovered, according to the state.
The coronavirus has been raging in LaSalle County outside the veterans home. As of Nov. 15, the most recent date for which figures were available, the county had 961 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 390 cases per 100,000 residents on Nov. 1.
“The fact is that when there is massive widespread community spread, there’s no way to keep it out of every facility,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his Monday coronavirus briefing.
The VA department on Tuesday also released reports on reviews conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Among the findings: Dispensers at the home were filled with an alcohol-free hand sanitizer that has been found ineffective against the new coronavirus, and staff members were seen wearing full personal protective equipment in administrative areas, not changing gloves after touching patients and other surfaces, and not maintaining proper social distance while eating in a staff kitchen.
At a coronavirus briefing earlier this month, Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike blamed the outbreak on behaviors such as “getting together with co-workers on breaks for lunch, not maintaining distance, going out for lunch breaks outside without distance, without masks.”
The state VA has followed recommendations to increase staff testing at the facility, including the use of antigen tests that deliver faster results. The agency said it is adopting all the recommendations in the reports and instituting them at the state’s three other veterans homes.
Pritzker’s administration also has ordered that the acting inspector general for the state Department of Human Services conduct an independent investigation of the outbreak.
