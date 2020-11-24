Illinois VA launches investigation of deadly coronavirus outbreak in LaSalle

“The fact is that when there is massive widespread community spread, there’s no way to keep it out of every facility,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his Monday coronavirus briefing.

The VA department on Tuesday also released reports on reviews conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Among the findings: Dispensers at the home were filled with an alcohol-free hand sanitizer that has been found ineffective against the new coronavirus, and staff members were seen wearing full personal protective equipment in administrative areas, not changing gloves after touching patients and other surfaces, and not maintaining proper social distance while eating in a staff kitchen.

At a coronavirus briefing earlier this month, Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike blamed the outbreak on behaviors such as “getting together with co-workers on breaks for lunch, not maintaining distance, going out for lunch breaks outside without distance, without masks.”

The state VA has followed recommendations to increase staff testing at the facility, including the use of antigen tests that deliver faster results. The agency said it is adopting all the recommendations in the reports and instituting them at the state’s three other veterans homes.