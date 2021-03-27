Illinois warns of potential resurgence in COVID-19 spread, urges compliance with precautions

The state health department said Illinois is on track to reach the goal of 70% of residents 65 and older receiving at least a first dose of vaccine. That level is one requirement for the state to reach the "bridge phase" of reduced restrictions on businesses and public gatherings before the economy is allowed to fully reopen.

But a surge in COVID-19 transmission could hinder progress toward that phase by increasing COVID-19-related hospitalizations and the availability of intensive-care beds, officials said.

"We cannot move forward if our metrics are going backward," Ezike said. "The vaccine will help us get to the end of the pandemic, but we need to continue to reduce the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, keeping six feet of distance, getting tested after seeing others and getting vaccinated as soon as possible."

State officials said the federal government expects Illinois to receive almost 1 million doses next week, an all-time high. That's good news for getting as many people vaccinated as possible "stay ahead" of COVID-19 variants that are transmitted more easily, Ezike said.