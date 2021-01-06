Illinois will make coronavirus vaccine available to residents 65 and older in next phase of inoculations

Illinois will make coronavirus vaccines available to all residents 65 and older when it enters the next phase of its immunization plan, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

The so-called phase 1b will begin “once we’ve substantially completed vaccinations of health care workers and long-term care facilities and as federal vaccine deliveries increase,” Pritzker said at his first COVID-19 briefing of the new year.

The state will follow federal guidelines to make the vaccine available to “essential workers,” including teachers, day care workers, grocery store employees and others in the next phase, but is lowering the age requirement for the general public by 10 years.

The Pritzker administration said this decisions was made in large part because Black and Hispanic Illinoisans are dying at a younger age, on average, than white residents.

Pritzker also said he would begin easing restrictions on businesses in regions that meet state-established bench marks as of Jan. 15, one incubation period after New Year’s Day.

