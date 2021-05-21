Illinois will repay Fed loans with state funds, dropping appeal over rules on the use of federal coronavirus relief

The state borrowed $1.2 billion from the Fed in June and another $2 billion in December. As of May 10, the state had $400 million remaining on the initial loan, with a June 5 due date, according to the Fed. The deadline for paying off the second loan is in December 2023.

The governor’s budget office said last week that the state was on pace to bring in nearly $1.5 billion more than expected in the current year and another $842 million in additional revenue in the budget year that begins July 1.

Pritzker has already promised to use a portion of that revenue to boost school funding by $350 million next year to meet a threshold established in state’s education funding formula.

The comptroller’s office, which manages the state’s checkbook, says it will use a combination of the better-than-expected revenue and “effective cash management” to repay the Fed by June 30, 2022, saving an estimated $100 million in interest.

Negotiations over how to plug a projected $1.3 billion hole in next year’s budget of roughly $42 billion are ongoing ahead of the legislature’s scheduled May 31 adjournment. How the new debt repayment plan affects those negotiations remains unclear.