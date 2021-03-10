Illinois woman, father pitch baby seat shopping cart carrier on Friday's 'Shark Tank'

Once attached, shoppers can fill their carts below the seat carrier. The carrier may provide parents a second seat on a shopping cart for children if they have two young children — eliminating the need to grab a second cart, Fleischhauer said.

They view the carrier as a sanitary alternative, especially during a pandemic, they added.

The car seat carrier fits most conventional shopping carts and can support up to 75 pounds, Fleischhauer said.

Fleischhauer came up with the idea after struggling and feeling anxious going shopping with her then-newborn son Landon, who is now 3.

"As a new mom, you want to get out of the house and not be cooped up. But it was difficult to go anywhere because the car seat took all the room," she said.

She turned to her father for help. Valiulis is the president and owner of Rockford-based Subsource Inc., Glendale Heights-based High PSI Pressure Washing, and the former president/CEO of Rockford-based Southern Imperial; he is listed on more than 40 patents.

Valiulis began working with his daughter on a design for the carrier. The first prototype involved curtain rods, he said; he worked with an engineer friend and others to build and develop the product.