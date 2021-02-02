 Skip to main content
Illinois woman rescued from icy pond after going for dog
OSWEGO — A suburban Chicago woman was rescued after she fell through the ice on a frozen pond while searching for her dog, authorities said.

Police in west suburban Oswego and a local resident worked to rescue the woman around 10 a.m. Monday, Oswego Fire Protection District officials said.

The woman fell through the ice after her dog had wandered onto the pond, officials said.

Oswego paramedics treated the woman at the scene, and no injuries were reported, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Firefighters were unable to locate the dog.

