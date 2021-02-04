 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinoisans to bet on Super Bowl, not related novelty action
0 comments
topical top story

Illinoisans to bet on Super Bowl, not related novelty action

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — While this is the first year Illinois gamblers can place bets on Sunday's Super Bowl, they won't be able to wager on novelty action, like the length of the National Anthem.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said during a meeting last week the agency will only allow bets on "activity directly within the control or jurisdiction of the NFL and or individuals subject to the NFL integrity policy."

Illinois begins rolling out another 11 weeks of unemployment benefits to gig workers

Fruchter conceded novelty bets are good for the growth of the gambling industry, but it's paramount that sports wagering be conducted with the highest standards of integrity.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sports betting has been legal in Illinois for less than a year, but gamblers already have wagered almost $1.4 billion on various contests.

The amount of money wagered topped $449 million in November, a slight increase from the $435 million bettors shelled out in October. Gamblers lost more than $41 million on those November bets, generating almost $7 million in tax revenue.

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News