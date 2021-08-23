In CNN interview, US Rep. Adam Kinzinger blames Trump, Biden for Afghanistan 'disaster'

ROCKFORD — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger called the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan a "disaster," and said the previous and current presidential administrations share blame.

Kinzinger, a 16th district Republican from Channahon who serves with the Air National Guard, made his remarks Sunday on CNN.

"I think what breaks my heart probably more than anything on the political side is that America has been splayed out in the world and embarrassed by the world, and our European allies are saying, 'America looks weak,'" Kinzinger said. "And yet, honestly, the Republicans are putting out talking points to make (President) Biden look bad. Biden and the Democrats are putting out talking points to point at the past administration. They're both responsible."

He reiterated his remarks made Aug. 15 and posted on his website when the Taliban overtook Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, and regained full control of the country.

At the time, Kinzinger criticized the Trump Administration for legitimizing the Taliban by openly negotiating with terrorists to withdraw U.S. troops by May 1 to bring an end to the 20-year war. That agreement was made without consent of the Afghanistan government and included the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters who had been held captive by the Afghanistan government.

Kinzinger also criticized the Biden Administration for trying to fulfill a campaign promise to follow through on the agreement to pull out of Afghanistan "without any semblance of a plan or forethought into how this would play out."

The congressman also acknowledged "fear mongering" from members of his party opposed to Afghans entering the U.S. via the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program or by any other means.

"Refugees to this country have always been the ones that are extremely entrepreneurial," he said. "We all know that they came here, they work hard, and they fight hard for success.

"So, if anybody here wants to go out and fear monger and continue that darkness in your heart and speaking it so that you can win an election: A, you are either evil at heart yourself, or B, you're a charlatan who is only interested in winning the election. You truly can't say you care about the health of American people if, you know, you're out there doing stuff like that."

