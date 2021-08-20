In da Hy-Vee: 50 Cent draws huge crowd of passionate fans to Peoria grocery store

Over 1,000 people waited in a line that snaked from the front door into the parking lot at Peoria's Grand Prairie Hy-Vee on Friday in sweltering heat, and not because the store was giving away free groceries.

They waited because music megastar Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson was inside signing bottles of his Branson Cognac line of liquors. Temperatures touched 90 degrees, but to those waiting in line, it didn't matter. They were there to see 50.

Rainey Lewis drove three hours from Chicago to meet 50 Cent and brought her "special pen" with her for the meeting. The pen would be used so Jackson could sign a specially marked spot on her forearm. Lewis had a tattoo appointment scheduled for Friday night to have a tattoo traced over 50 Cent's signature.

"Listen here, it can be raining, blizzard, I don't care. I am staying right here," Lewis said. "I am sweating through this shirt, and I couldn't care less. I came here on a mission, my friend."

The first people arrived to wait in line at 2 p.m. ... three hours before the event started. Hy-Vee was estimating anywhere from 1,200 to 1,800 people would show up for the signing.

Johnie Simmons drove to Peoria from Waukegan to see Jackson. But the nearly three-hour drive was worth it for Simmons. He has been a fan of 50 Cent since 2003, when he was in middle school, when Jackson released his song "In da Club."

"It's not even just about his music, it's about how he evolved himself," Simmons said. "He transitioned himself from 50 Cent to Curtis Jackson, and that's what I like. On top of that, the shows that he makes are inspiring to a lot of people. It's just about the culture."

In addition to selling 30 million albums worldwide, Jackson has also produced and acted in TV shows like "Power."

Peorians Alex Morris and Catrina Allred came with custom-made 50 Cent T-shirts and waited in line with their friend Savanah McKinley, whose 4-month-old baby was possibly the youngest Curtis Jackson fan in attendance.

"I am as excited as a mom is when she's about to meet her baby," McKinley said.

"I am super excited, like ... whoa! I am right here, 50!" Morris said.

Morris said she had rehearsed many lines of what she might say to Jackson when she met him, but she thought she would go with, "Hello, 50. My name is Alex. Let me just give you a little bit of my acting skills real quick," she said before striking a pose.

Peoria's 4th District City Council member, Andre Allen, was also in attendance, not as a council member, but as a 50 Cent fan. Allen said 50 Cent's album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" was one of the first CDs he ever bought with his own money when he was in the eighth grade. "Power," he said, is his and his wife's favorite show.

"It's amazing, man, it's amazing," Allen said of 50 Cent being in Peoria. "It just shows you that everything can play in Peoria, and we can have everybody and anybody come to Peoria. Everybody from 50 Cent, Ludacris, Chicago, we can bring them all in here."

Peoria's Nicholas Karpoff has been a fan of 50 Cent since he started releasing music. To prepare himself for meeting Jackson, he's been listening to the album "Massacre" all day, he said.

"I was ecstatic, I called my family back home and told them I was coming here today, and they were excited for me, too," Karpoff said. "He's the greatest, and it's pretty busy, so I am glad I got here when I did.

"It shows what kind of character he's got, with everything that he's got going on with his shows and that, and he's a millionaire and whatever, but he takes his time out to come do things like this," Karpoff said.

Mark Dodd, Hy-Vee's district store manager, said there was a lot of preparation that went into setting the event up, but it was a "privilege" to be able to work with someone like Jackson in the store.

