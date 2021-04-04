In fireworks-wary Illinois, 'fountain' sparklers are debated

"A (hand-held) sparkler is dangerous, but the sparks fall off of it. Ground-based, they have to shoot up and out," said James Adams, fire chief in Brookfield, 15 miles west of Chicago. "The hazard that I'm worried about is that wick that malfunctions, when you think it's a dud. Everybody has a tendency to lean over the top of whatever they're looking at, and if it ignites, they have a face full of sparks."

There are no reliable data on fountain-specific injuries, but sparklers do their share. The last annual fireworks report of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission counted an estimated 10,000 fireworks-related injuries requiring emergency room treatment in 2019, or roughly 3 per 100,000 people, a statistically steady number since 2004. Of 7,300 injuries reported during the star-spangled season of June 21 to July 21, there were 900, or 12%, caused by devices categorized as sparklers, compared with 800 injuries caused by all categories of firecrackers. Burns account for nearly 3 in 5 injuries.