In Illinois nursing homes, tens of thousands still waiting for COVID-19 vaccinations

It’s unclear how that disparity in Illinois compares with other states. The CDC has set up a website to track vaccine distribution by state, but it doesn’t provide each state’s progress on administering the vaccinations in the long-term care program. An agency spokeswoman told the Tribune it would begin reporting that data Thursday, but as of Friday evening it was not available.

The challenges with the program are perhaps unsurprising for a new, large-scale undertaking that has fueled a mix of relief and frustration across the country.

The Health Care Council of Illinois, an industry trade group, noted in a statement from its executive director, Matt Pickering, that “the rollout hasn’t been perfect” in what has been a “huge logistical operation.” At the same time, he said the state, which encouraged facilities to enroll in the program, “has been responsive to the issues we have raised.”

Jonathan Aaron, who runs 13 Illinois long-term care facilities as part of Citadel Health Care, said one of them got the first round of vaccination Dec. 29 and the last one — the only one that isn’t a skilled-nursing facility — was set to get its first shots Saturday.