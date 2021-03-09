In Land of Lincoln, what’s wrong with statues of Honest Abe? And should Ulysses S. Grant be taken off his high horse?

CHICAGO — In the Land of Lincoln, it might be hard for some to imagine what could tarnish the legacy of “Honest Abe,” the nation’s 16th president, who led the country through perhaps its most challenging moral and political crisis. Or that of Ulysses S. Grant, who helped win the Civil War and whose monument towers above, yes, Lincoln Park.

Yet five statues of Abraham Lincoln, as well as the one of Grant, were among 41 “problematic” monuments flagged by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration as part of a review following last year’s late-night removal of Christopher Columbus statues from two city parks.

The committee leading the Chicago review deliberated in private, and in its initial Feb. 17 report said only that the monuments had been “identified for public discussion” and that there were no immediate plans to remove any of them.

But as the nation continues to face a racial reckoning sparked by protests that began with last year’s police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, many long-revered figures of American history, and the monuments honoring them, have come under fresh scrutiny. Lincoln is no exception.