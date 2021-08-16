In nearly 60 years as a carnival worker, Frankie Wells has seen it all

SPRINGFIELD — Frankie Wells was 17 years old when he joined up with Miller Spectacular Shows in Kennett, Missouri, with his mother and father in 1964.

He's mostly never looked back.

"I've done just about everything there is to do in the business," said Wells, in an interview last week before the start of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. "I've worked on almost every ride at one time or another, whether it's been a relief operator or whatever. I've helped with repairs, painted them, done electrical work on them. Most of the rides, I've worked on the electrical systems and lighting."

These days, Wells, who turns 75 this week, is semi-retired, more of a "personal assistant" to carnival operator, Freddy Miller. Wells joined the family-run operation based out of Greenbriar, Arkansas, before Miller was even born and was hired on by Miller's grandfather, Bert Miller.

Wells worked for three other carnival outfits—he lied about his age, getting his first job at 14 — before beginning his more than 50-year association with Miller's as a merry-go-round operator. He earned $3 a day.

Wells' father, George Herbert "Tex" Wells, was also an early starter. He got his first job with a carnival at age 12.

Bert Miller, he said, always considered the Wells' family because of an earlier association out on the road, "but we always did our jobs as if we were complete strangers."

Earlier Monday, Wells' hunt for filters for one of the carnival's small Ferris wheels took him to the Eli Bridge Company in Jacksonville, where the ride was manufactured.

The stop in Springfield is a first for Wells after Miller secured a 10-year contract to be the carnival for the State Fair here after a two-decade association with the DuQuoin State Fair.

Wells drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam. Another time, Wells was away for four years, but rejoined the carnival after his wife, Nancy, died in 2009.

Wells said "there was never doubt" that he would stay with the Millers this long.

"I'm going to stay out on the road as long as my health holds and so far I'm doing all right," who has been selling tickets in Adventure Village since the start of the fair. "I can't get out here and wrestle these rides like I used to. As long as I can get around and feel useful, I'll be here."

And, it turns out, there are some things that have universal appeal, even in the carnival world.

"Find a job you like to do. If you like to do the job, it's no longer work," Wells said. "The object is to find people you like to work with. Nobody is perfect.

"But you've got to like what you do. Money isn't everything, but it does help."

'Protecting Our Neighbors' award

Springfield Fire Department chief Brandon Blough recognized three individuals who saved a man's life at Colony West Swim Club Pool earlier this summer.

Terry Heise, Tyler Johannes, 19, and Abby Isham, 22, all of Springfield, were presented "Protecting Our Neighbors" awards by Blough.

All three helped to save Larry Kienzler, who went into full cardiac arrest after swimming at the pool on June 22. Johannes and Isham are both lifeguards at the pool.

"I got out of the pool and just collapsed," recounted Kienzler, before the ceremony at the Illinois State Fire Marshal's tent at the Illinois State Fair Sunday. "No warning whatsoever. I just went down. I had overexerted myself in the pool and it caused a heart attack. These guys revived me fairly quickly. They did a great job."

Heise, a middle school teacher at Pleasant Plains, was at the pool for his sons' swim practice.

"I saw (Kienzler) go down," Heise said. "I got to him and was seeing if he was alert or if he could respond. Nothing, so I started compressions."

Isham, a recent graduate of Illinois College who is attending the University of Illinois Springfield this fall, applied and administered a shock using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Johannes, a student at Southeast Missouri State University, assisted in the CPR by doing ventilations.

Isham's mother, Jo Ann Isham, a manager at Colony West who trains the lifeguards at Colony West, called 911 that morning.

"It's really reassuring to have (that training) in case you need it," Abby Isham said.

Johannes said he was glad he could use the lifeguard training "so we could help someone."

Several other lifeguards, Blough noted, gathered kids and looked after them and assisted Springfield fire and EMS crews.

Kienzler is back swimming laps after his rehab. That's an unusual outcome, Blough attested.

"Ninety percent of cardiac arrests outside of the medical facilities don't make it," Blough said. "But the quick, decisive actions of the individuals at the pool that day made the difference."

Hog wash

It took a city slicker to show the experts how hog-calling is done.

Louise Buckingham of Chicago bested three other contestants to win the title, and $350, at the Coliseum of Champions Sunday.

Buckingham, 18, said she studied video of a previous hog-calling contest from the State Fair and put her own twist on the call.

"I'm a city girl," said Buckingham, admitting this was her first hog-calling contest.

Buckingham bested Chris Karr of Seymour and Joel Simons of Mascoutah.

There were no contestants signed up for the husband-calling competition.

Gold Star shining

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, First Lady MK Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs Terry Prince took part in a rose ceremony for Gold Star families at a Celebration of Life service at the Lincoln Stage Sunday.

It was Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the fair.

Gold Star families are immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

"There's something special about the Gold Star families," Gov. Pritzker said after his prepared remarks. "We hold up our Gold Star families and those they've lost an object of our deepest respect. (The families) stand up for each other.

"I'm very honored to be governor and serve as a kind of beacon for them to make sure people know the sacrifices they've gone through and what they do for Illinois."

Charles Spencer of Springfield, who served four tours in Vietnam as a medic in the U.S. Army, said he tries to attend the annual event.

"We need to support everyone," said Spencer, who spent 26 years in the army and is retired as a registered nurse from Memorial Medical Center. "It brings back a lot of camaraderie, seeing a lot of the people you don't see but once a year. The buddies who are with you (in combat) are closer than family."

George Lynch cancels

Guitar legend George Lynch won't be part of Saturday's Grandstand bill at the Illinois State Fair.

Lynch canceled three August and September shows, including their appearance with Brett Michaels, Dee Snider (of Twisted Sister) and Dokken in Springfield.

"Due to COVID-19 concerns and the rising rate of cases of the delta variant and it's ease of transmission, George Lynch's management have decided it's in the company's best interest to cancel public performances for the next few weeks out of concern for festival staff and fans," a statement from management read.

The Electric Freedom is Lynch's new band.

Lynch's website indicated that he was appearing with Dokken, his old band, in Springfield.

Cited as one of the guitar greats by Guitar World, Lynch left Dokken in 1989.

