In Peoria, new higher education programs tackle institutional racism

But he took a path that veered away from his dream. When he was 14, his stepdad died, leaving him with no male role model, just like his friends.

"That's why a lot of kids turn to that (gang) bond," Early says. " ... I became a street kid, in gangs, getting in trouble and trying to sell drugs."

He didn't get to graduate with the rest of his class at Peoria High School because he was in jail. But he used that time to study for his GED.

Despite that step forward, he didn't go far. He didn't even think of higher education.

"That wasn't talked to us about," he says. "It wasn't a big thing to do. You grow up and no one in your family goes to college. You don't know about going to college."

For years he struggled along, working here and there, often at factories for minimum wage.

"That was most of my life, just trying to survive and make ends meet," he says.